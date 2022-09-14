Twin brothers sentenced for ramming car into 500 Guns in Speedway, stealing firearms

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayveon Majors was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

In September 2021, his twin brother Tayveon Majors was sentenced to 40 months for the same crime.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of January 21, 2021, Jayveon drove his brother Tayveon to an Indianapolis car dealership, where Tayveon stole a car.

The brothers then separately drove to 500 Guns, a gun store in Speedway.

Tayveon used the stolen car to smash a hole into the side of the gun store.

During this time, Jayveon served as a lookout from their getaway car.

Surveillance inside the store captured images of Tayveon carrying firearms out of the store and loading them into the getaway car, according to court documents.

In total, the brothers stole 10 firearms from the store’s inventory and an additional gun that was on the premises.

Four of the guns were recovered when the brothers were taken into custody.