Two arrested after deadly drive by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Two men are facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, after a 25-year-old was shot in the head during a drive by shooting.

Jalen Dowling, 25, died on July 16 after he was shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Delphos Street.

Devonte Barlow and Dylan Miller, both of Kokomo, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday.

Barlow faces the following charges: Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Murder, Unlawful Transfer of a Handgun and Use of False Information to Obtain a Firearm.

Miller faces the following charges: Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun and Straw Purchase of a Handgun.

Kokomo Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at 456-7399 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the tip411 app, or you can contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.

