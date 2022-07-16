Watch Now
Man shot in the head during drive-by shooting at Kokomo home

Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 16, 2022
KOKOMO — Kokomo Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a drive by shooting early Saturday.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Delphos Street just after midnight and found the 25-year-old man. That's near N. Ohio Street and E. North Street.

He was taken to a Kokomo hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

Investigators determined that a single gunshot was fired into the residence through a window, striking the victim in the head. 

No arrests have been announced and police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

