Two arrested in connection with Brownsburg homicide

BROWNSBURG — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a homicide on Thursday night in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

On Thursday, Brownsburg police responded to a person shot at a residence at Cardinal Bark Park.

Upon arrival, police located a person dead from a gunshot wound. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by the suspect who fled the area.

An investigation later revealed that the alleged suspect was driven to the location by his girlfriend to meet the victim for a drug transaction.

The alleged suspect attempted to rob the victim, which led to the shooting, police said.

Police were able to locate the victim’s abandoned vehicle in Indianapolis.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the shooter and his girlfriend.

Both are being held at Hendricks County Jail, the shooter on preliminary charges of felonious murder and armed robbery and the girlfriend on preliminary felonious charges of assisting a criminal, police said.

Both are being held with no bond.

Police asks that anyone with information contact the Brownsburg Police Department (317) 852-1109 ext. 2123

