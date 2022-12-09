Watch Now
Man shot to death during 'transaction' gone wrong in Brownsburg: Police

Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 09, 2022
BROWNSBURG — A man was shot to death during some type of "transaction" gone wrong late Thursday in Brownsburg, police say.

Police say they're now looking for a car that was occupied by two people at the scene as well as the victim's vehicle, which was stolen after the shooting.

Officers found the victim shot in a parking lot while responding about 11:06 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been made available.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a small, silver four-door passenger car and another person who stole the victim's vehicle, a 2008 dark blue Honda Civic.

The passenger in the silver car was described as a biracial male in his late teens or early 20s with long, light-colored dreadlocks. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt. A description of the driver was not available.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the incident call 317-852-1109, ext. 2123 or the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-838-3700.

If you see either vehicle, call 911 immediately.

