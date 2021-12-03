Two charged after fatal November crash involving multiple children

INDIANAPOLIS — Both drivers involved in a November 26 crash that killed an 8-year-old are now facing multiple charges.

Authorities say a car driven by Giovanni Romero, 21, was traveling on Troy Avenue at a high speed around 2:15 a.m. when he disregarded a flashing red traffic light.

Romano's car was then hit by a minivan traveling north on Meridian Street that was driven by Teresa Miranda-Carvajal, 44. Romero later told police he didn't remember exactly how the crash happened.

According to a probable cause affidavit, two children in the van, including the 8-year-old, were taken to Riley Hospital for Children and three were taken to Eskenazi. The 8-year-old later died from their injuries. An autopsy ruled the cause of death "multiple blunt force traumas sustained from an accident."

Police said it appeared no one in the van was restrained at the time of the crash.

Blood draws showed both drivers had blood alcohol levels over the legal limit of .08.

Romero faces charges of causing death while operating a vehicle with an ace of .08 or more, two counts of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with an ace of .08 or more, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Miranda-Carvajal faces four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years of age and one count of operating a vehicle with an ace of .08 or more.