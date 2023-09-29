Two IMPD officers indicted by grand jury for December 2022 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS— Two IMPD officers have been indicted by a Grand Jury on multiple counts resulting from a December 2022 shooting.

Anthony Maclin was shot while sitting in a rental car outside of his grandmothers home on Dec. 31, 2022 in the 3600 block of N. Oxford Street.

According to an IMPD report, officers were dispatched to for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway around 4 a.m. The caller, who turned out to be Maclin’s grandmother, Vicki Driver, did not know who the person was.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

The officers report that they knocked on the window and said “Police. Hands up.”

When Maclin awoke, three officers fired their service weapons a total of 30 times, striking Maclin three times, according to his attorneys.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced today that a grand jury has indicted officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory on two counts of Aggravated Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Criminal Recklessness, Criminal Recklessness and Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury.

“We are thankful to the Maclin family for their patience and grace during this immensely difficult time,” Prosecutor Mears said.

Chandler is a five-year veteran of IMPD and Gregory is a three-year veteran of IMPD.

A grand jury consists of six grand jurors and one alternate who reside in Marion County and are impaneled by the Marion County Superior Court. Individuals summoned for possible service on the grand jury are drawn from the same sources and called in the same manner as citizens summoned for regular jury duty. Grand jurors must arrive at a majority decision to issue an indictment or no-bill.