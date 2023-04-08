Family seeks accountability for officers who shot man sleeping in grandma’s driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been three and a half months since Anthony Maclin was shot multiple times by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers.

He says physically he's getting better, but mentally it's still a challenge.

"It's definitely been challenging. My body hurts," Maclin said.

December 31, 2022, forever changed his life.

Maclin’s grandmother called the police after she noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked in her driveway.

It was Maclin, asleep in the car.

Edited body camera footage released by IMPD shows officers walking up to the car. When they looked inside, they saw a visible gun.

"He has a gun on his lap," an officer can be heard saying in the footage.

According to IMPD, they knocked on the passenger window three minutes later.

When Maclin woke up, IMPD officers fired their guns around 30 times. The officers claimed he was moving.

Maclin was then handcuffed and given medical attention.

"I am in and out of the doctor's office. 50 appointments since the incident happened. I am tired and just ready for things to get back to normal," Maclin said.

Maclin’s medical bills are stacking up. He says he has nearly $1 million worth of bills to pay.

He is still unable to work and is paying out of pocket for doctor’s visits.

“The wounds in my back hurt. I have a bullet that is less than a centimeter from my spine. Any closer would've paralyzed me. I definitely want to thank God for being there with me that night and taking care of me," Maclin said.

This situation has turned Maclin’s world upside down.

“Words can’t describe what I’m going through now. I have two businesses that have come to a stop. I have a house, cars and stuff I need to pay for. I’m not working so I’m not able to [pay for them],” Maclin said.

The three officers that were involved are on administrative duty. None of them have been charged.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the criminal investigation.

“They work and haven’t missed a beat. He’s trying to figure out how he’s going to make it every day. I just really hope everything is done the right way,” Maclin’s mother said.

His mother, Laquonda Brooks, is thankful her son is alive.

I am getting through it because I see him every day," Brooks said.

But she and his grandmother, Vicki Driver, say this shouldn't have happened at all.

"It was a matter of seconds, and his life was changed. Seconds. It takes forever to hold people accountable. It's crazy," Brooks said.

Driver says it's not fair that he has had to go through this at all.

They want the officers fired and charged.

"We are hoping justice will be served and at some point, officer's will be held accountable for their actions," Brooks said.

Maclin is trying to keep a positive outlook on things while he deals with his new reality.

“Where I stand right now, I don’t hate police,” Maclin said. “I think there should be accountability for the actions that took place that night, but I am grateful that I am one of the the few who have survived something like that. I want to tell my story for those who aren’t here to do so right now.”

The family has filed a tort claim against the officers involved, Police Chief and Mayor.

WRTV reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for an update, but did not hear back.