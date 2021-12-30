Two injured after Lawrence police pursuit ends in rollover crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, after a police pursuit in Lawrence ended in a rollover crash in Indianapolis, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department Officer Khalid Brooks said the driver of the car was unconscious and a passenger was thrown from the vehicle after an officer used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit in the 2400 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The vehicle officers were chasing rolled over twice when the officer did the PIT maneuver.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to local hospitals. The driver is stable and the passenger was in critical condition, Brooks said.

Officers were responding to a theft at a store in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike when they spotted the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull them over, Brooks said. The driver took off and led officers on a chase for about five to seven miles.

No other injuries were reported. No other property was damaged during the chase.

