Two injured, one critically, after shooting on East 86th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting Tuesday evening on East 86th Street in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of East 86th Street, east of North College Avenue, on the report of a person shot.

They arrived and found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, according to emails from IMPD's public information officers. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A short time later, another person shot during this incident arrived at Ascension St. Vincent on 86th Street. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

