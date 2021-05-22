Two injured, one critically, in shooting at gas station in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Friday evening at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the incident near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When they arrived, officers found two people who were both suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email. One person is in critical condition and one person is "awake and breathing."

Additional details haven't been released.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)

