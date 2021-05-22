Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Two injured, one critically, in shooting at gas station in Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
Smith, Andrew
Changes could be on the way for IMPD
impd.jpg
Posted at 8:28 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 20:32:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Friday evening at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the incident near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When they arrived, officers found two people who were both suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email. One person is in critical condition and one person is "awake and breathing."

Additional details haven't been released.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!