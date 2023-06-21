Two Marion men arrested in connection to Grant County homicide

GRANT COUNTY — Two Marion men have been arrested for stabbing and beating a person to death on Monday night.

44-year-old Michael Davis, of Marion, and 44-year-old James Watson, of Marion, were both arrested and charged with Murder for the death of 56-year-old Larry Jones.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue at 10:24 p.m. on reports of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, they located Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation was underway and described the case as “very active.”

Jones’ autopsy results were released Wednesday afternoon. The results show that Jones died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Investigators say Jones’ suffered the injuries during a physical assault.

Police are looking for a potential witness and encourage that person to come forward, allowing closure to the family.

Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia is asking for the public’s help either by providing information on the crime or the witness coming forward with information.

If you know or hear something, you are asked to call Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 (TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765) 662-9864 Ext 4214.