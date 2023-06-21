Homicide investigation underway in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — A homicide investigation is underway in Grant County after a man was found deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Police were called out to the 2700 block of West Avon Ave. in Marion on Monday night at approximately 10:24 p.m. for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, deputies found a male deceased on the property.

Detectives and patrol deputies found evidence at the scene consistent with Homicide being the manner of death of the victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to the family.

Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia says this is an active investigation, and is asking the public for help in gathering any information or locating anyone who may be witnesses in this crime. If you know or hear something, you are asked to call Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 (TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765) 662-9864 Ext 4214.