Two shot, killed during overnight storms in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two homicides in Indianapolis during the storms late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first called to the 6800 block of E. 21st St. around 10 p.m. Friday for a report of a person who had been shot.



Arriving officers located an adult female outside suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. when officers were called to the 5800 block of W. 62nd St. for another report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a man outside suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Neither shooting is believed to be related and no identities have been released at this time.

READ | Woman killed, three injured in shootings across Indy

Anyone with information about this crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.