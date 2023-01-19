Woman found shot in driver seat of vehicle dies on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and at least one other has been injured after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person down in the roadway. Arriving officers didn't locate anyone in the area but quickly noticed a vehicle "driving erratically" away from the scene, according to IMPD PIO Sgt. Genae Cook.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle and were led on a brief pursuit before the vehicle stopped near the intersection of 30th Street and College Avenue, according to Cook.

When the vehicle finally stopped, two people exited. Officers found one person had a gunshot wound to the foot and the second person was not injured, Cook said. The driver remained in the vehicle and officers located her suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

Police are still working to determine the details surrounding the shooting. They will be questioning both of the other people inside the vehicle, according to Genae.