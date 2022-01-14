Watch
Two teens accused of killing man in front of wife, 5-year-old daughter

WRTV Photo/Mike Japowicz
A man was critically injured after a shooting on Sunday, March 28, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis. IMPD is investigating the incident.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jan 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens were charged with murder Friday after prosecutors say they shot a man in front of his wife and daughter after he met them to sell them a gun.

Tremayne Hobson, 17, and Demetrius Coakley, 16, were arrested on Jan. 12, 2022. The Marion County Prosecutor has charged both teens as adults.

According to court documents filed January 7, the two teens had agreed to meet Dusty Lawrence, 30, in front of a home in the 3600 block of Newcastle Dr. on Mar. 28, 2021, to purchase a weapon. Sometime during the meet-up Lawrence was shot.

Lawrence's wife told investigators her husband had been selling and exchanging weapons using an app on his phone. She told police she was playing on her phone in the front seat and their 5-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle when she heard several gunshots and saw two young men running from the scene.

After interviewing neighbors, checking surveillance video and getting court records to view cell phone records police were able to connect Hobson and Coakley to Lawrence's murder.

The trial for both teens has been set for April.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

