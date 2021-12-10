Two teens arrested after three guns were found in car at Warren Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens were arrested Thursday after three loaded weapons were found in a parked car at Warren Central High School, according to police reports and the district.

According to a statement from MSD of Warren Township, administrators at the school began an investigation and found the weapons. They were secured by law enforcement officers.

A 16-year-old boy was preliminarily charged with possessing a firearm on school property, according to a police report. A 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of carrying a handgun without a license at a school, according to another report.

It's not clear if the teens who were arrested were students at the high school.

"The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our number one priority," a statement from the district read.