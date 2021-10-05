Two teens arrested, one still sought after in Kokomo Beach shooting

KOKOMO — Two teens are in custody, while one is still sought after by the Kokomo Police Department for a shooting at the Kokomo Beach Aquatic Center that stemmed back to June.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2021 at around 5:08 p.m. when Officers with the Kokomo Police Department to the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic, located on W. Park Avenue, in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located a juvenile male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.

As the result of an investigation, a 17-year-old male from Kokomo was detained for attempted murder and a 14-year-old male from Anderson was also detained for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder. Investigators are also attempted to find a third juvenile male, Xavier Cannon, 16, also from Kokomo.

Cannon was reported as a runaway/missing person on June 18, 2021.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Xavier Cannon or with any additional information is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.