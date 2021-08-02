Watch
Missing teen reported as possible runaway on June 18 in Kokomo

Photo Provided/Kokomo Police Department
The Kokomo Police Department announced on Monday, August 2, 2021, they are looking for Xavier Cannon, 16. Cannon was reported as missing and a possible runaway on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 15:17:09-04

KOKOMO — Police are looking for a missing teen who was reported missing as a possible runaway on June 18 in Kokomo.

Xavier Cannon, 16, was reported missing around 12:45 a.m. after his mother said he left a relative's home in the 200 block of West Broadway Street and didn't return, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.

Investigators are still looking for Cannon as attempts to find him have been unsuccessful so far, according to the release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

