Missing teen reported as possible runaway on June 18 in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Police are looking for a missing teen who was reported missing as a possible runaway on June 18 in Kokomo.

Xavier Cannon, 16, was reported missing around 12:45 a.m. after his mother said he left a relative's home in the 200 block of West Broadway Street and didn't return, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.

Investigators are still looking for Cannon as attempts to find him have been unsuccessful so far, according to the release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).