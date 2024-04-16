U.S. Department of Justice to review IMPD officer-involved shootings from 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — At the request of the city of Indianapolis, the United State Department of Justice will be stepping in to review the uptick in officer-involved shootings in Indianapolis in 2023.

The independent review will include an analysis of data, records, policies and practices related to shootings involving IMPD officers, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

“It takes a real commitment to transparency to engage in these types of reviews,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “This is a significant step for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in their efforts to ensure effective community policing, and we know both the Department and the community will benefit.”

According to IMPD numbers, their officers were involved in 18 shootings in 2023. 14 of those shootings took place in the last five months of the year.

“Taking an in-depth look at these areas is always a positive step and can result in real changes,” Hugh T. Clements, Jr. said in the release. “We credit Chief Bailey and the leadership of the department for asking for this assistance.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the results of the report will be shared publicly once it is completed.