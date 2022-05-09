U.S. Marshals searching Evansville area for escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer

EVANSVILLE — U.S. Marshals are following leads in Evansville in the search for an escaped Alabama inmate and former corrections officer who officials say may have helped him get out of prison.

An official with the U.S. Marshals Service tells WRTV they are investigating "some leads" connected to the nationwide search for Casey White and Vicky White.

CNN reports U.S. Marshals found the 2007 Ford Edge in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee on Thursday. That’s about two hours north of Florence, Alabama, where the two disappeared.

Marshals were able to confirm it was the vehicle linked to the two after police received a tip.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said U.S. Marshals are also searching for a stolen vehicle in the Evansville area that's believed to be connected with the search.

Sheriff Dave Wedding of the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that they are investigating a vehicle abandoned at a car wash in Evansville that may have been used by Vicky and Casey White.

The vehicle, which was abandoned "on or around May 3," according to Wedding, did not have Indiana license plates, and the Sheriff's Office said that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the vehicle was stolen.

If purchased, Wedding believes it may have been bought out of state. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals are looking into surveillance video from the car wash and confirmed that it was part of their investigation.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has said Vicky White visited Casey White — who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case — in prison months before helping him escape and her actions suggested their plan had been in the works for some time.

Singleton said investigators learned Vicky White had visited the inmate in state prison between his stints at their county detention facility.

Singleton said, “We have confirmed that there were visits and that there was communication between the two of them when he was in prison and she was still working here."

WRTV is in contact with several other sources to confirm additional information.

This is a developing story.