VASA Fitness on Indy’s west side reopens Saturday following double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A gym on the city’s west side is once again welcoming clients after gunfire rang out inside the facility on Tuesday night, injuring two people.

The shooting occurred just inside the front doors of VASA Fitness, located at 6965 W. 38th St., at around 9 p.m.

Two victims, a juvenile and an adult, were shot but are expected to make a full recovery.

The gym reopened for the first time since the shooting on Saturday morning. Management says they are doing everything they can to make their staff and clients feel as comfortable as possible.

“We feel we are an extremely safe environment, and we are partnering with local law enforcement so they can keep our community safe,” Layne Nordquist, VASA Fitness Regional Director, said.

Nordquist says VASA employees go through extensive emergency training to help them prepare for any crises that may occur.

If clients are feeling uneasy about returning to the gym, Nordquist says employees will give them a tour of the gym and discuss the facility’s safety plans with them.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).