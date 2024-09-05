Warrant issued for woman accused of striking, killing 32-year-old woman with car

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are actively searching for a woman believed to be the driver who struck and killed a 32-year-old woman last month.

A warrant has been issued for Arosieannya Felton on charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, Reckless Homicide and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ever Obtaining a License.

According to court documents, Felton was allegedly driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on W. 28th Street on Aug. 19 when she lost control and struck Dominique Berryhill.

Berryhill was standing by a friend's car when she was hit.

Felton and her passenger allegedly took off running.

Felton's wallet and ID were in the car when officers arrived.

