West Lafayette senator latest victim as swatting incidents target Indiana lawmakers

WEST LAFAYETTE — An Indiana state senator was targeted in a swatting attempt at his home, just days after another legislator faced a similar attack.

State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) released a statement saying local law enforcement successfully thwarted the dangerous prank.

"This morning local law enforcement thwarted an attempted swatting attack on me and my family," Deery said in a statement released Thursday. "At about 8 a.m. I was notified that dispatch had received a report of domestic abuse at my address and that there would be a threat of violence to any officers who responded."

Deery praised the West Lafayette Police Department for recognizing the false report and responding appropriately without endangering his family or neighborhood children who were preparing to board school buses.

"I am grateful to the West Lafayette Police Department for their professionalism and preparedness to recognize this as a swatting attempt that could be resolved without putting my children, or the children on our street who were preparing to board school busses, in a dangerous and stressful situation," he said.

The senator noted that the swatting attempt was preceded by another intimidation tactic the night before—someone sent an unpaid pizza delivery to his address.

"This may seem like a harmless prank, and it certainly isn't as serious as a swatting, but it still is an attempt to intimidate an elected official by conveying 'we know where you live,'" Deery said. "Even this less serious tactic should be condemned and never normalized."

The Indiana State Police confirmed they are investigating multiple swatting incidents targeting members of the Indiana General Assembly.

In a statement, ISP described swatting as an incident where someone "with ill intention notifies law enforcement via phone call, email or other form of communication of a false emergency at a targeted location" with the goal of generating "as large a scale law enforcement response as possible."

ISP warned that swatting is not only potentially dangerous but also illegal, and they are working with local, county and federal law enforcement partners to identify those responsible.

"Our goal is to seek criminal prosecution against those involved, to the fullest extent allowed by law," the statement read.

The incident comes just days after State Sen. Greg Goode was targeted in a swatting attack Sunday evening, hours after being publicly criticized by President Donald Trump over redistricting opposition.

Deery acknowledged the disturbing nature of targeting lawmakers but vowed to continue his public service.

"It is disturbing that anyone would attempt to harm or intimidate lawmakers, but sadly not all that surprising in the current environment," he said. "We will continue to do our duty and to do what is in the best interest of our district, no matter the threats."

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at iifc@iifc.in.gov.