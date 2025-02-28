Woman charged for alleged role in hit-and-run death of 66-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a woman for her alleged involvement in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in November.

Melissa Borrayo faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death or Catastrophic Injury.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Officer Chris Anderson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a personal injury hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 2600 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Upon arrival, Officer Anderson discovered that the pedestrian, 66-year-old James Poole, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to provide assistance or information.

James Poole was found unconscious and suffering from serious head injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During an investigation, detectives reviewed video footage from a local business that showed James Poole walking south on Kessler Boulevard North Drive when he was struck by a small black SUV traveling north.

After the collision, the SUV continued north without stopping. Detectives checked nearby Automatic License Plate Readers and found the striking vehicle driving north on Kessler Boulevard North Drive from W. 16th Street at about 7:44 a.m.

The vehicle was identified as a black Chevrolet Captiva bearing Indiana license plate 178CVZ, which had been registered through the BMV system to a Volkswagen.

Through further investigation, authorities linked the vehicle to Melissa Borrayo.