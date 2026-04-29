Woman critically injured in shooting on northeast side, IMPD said

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has a person of interest in custody after a woman was shot in a home on the northeast side Tuesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said officers were dispatched to a residence on the 5500 block of East 41st Street at around 8:46 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police do not know what led to the shooting, and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.