Woman details experience after gunfire erupts inside west side gym

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman says the scene was "was chaos" as gunfire rang out inside a gym on the west side Tuesday night.

Celia Navarro was inside a sauna at VASA Fitness with her sister when they heard gunshots inside the gym. The shooting left an adult and a juvenile with injuries — they are both expected to be ok.

Navarro were able to escape through a nearby emergency exit.

"It wasn't even 10 minutes (after we got in the sauna) that we hear gunshots in the gym," Navarro said. "People were just running. It was chaos. We weren't sure if it was an altercation between two people or an active shooter — which is where my mind went."

Navarro said she and her sister ran to a nearby apartment complex without their belongings in attempt to be safe.

On Wednesday, Navarro said she felt like it was important to share her story from the incident to make sure others stay aware of their surroundings.

"I think it is important to share about the situations when they happen," Navarro said. "Its a situation I think most people feel they will never find themselves in. I know I'm gonna be a lot more aware of my surroundings — maybe a little paranoid."

