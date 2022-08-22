Woman dies after being found shot in parking lot of apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after police say she was found shot outside of an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers found the woman in the parking lot suffering from injuries from an apparent shooting. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting or any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Detective Steven Gray at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.