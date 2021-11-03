Woman found dead inside vacant medical building on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found dead early Wednesday inside a vacant medical office on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on an investigation at the clinic located at 3830 Shore Drive near West 38th Street and Interstate 465, Officer Samone Burris said in a news release.

Police found an unresponsive woman inside the building with trauma. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. The woman has not been publicly identified.

Detectives at the scene determined the woman’s death was a homicide.

IMPD has not released information about what might have led to her death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD detective Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

