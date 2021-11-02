Watch
Woman connected to Jared Fogle found guilty of exploiting minors

Joey Foley
<p>Jared Fogle leaves the courthouse on August 19, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fogle was part of a Federal Investigation which included a raid of his home in July 2015.</p>
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 02, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal jury found Angela Baldwin, who is connected to Jared Fogle, guilty of exploiting minors.

According to court documents, Baldwin was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor, conspiracy to produce visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and possessing child pornography.

Court documents also show the alleged crimes committed by Baldwin were between 2012 and 2015. At the time, she was married to a man named Russell Taylor, who worked as the executive director of the Jared Foundation.

Baldwin was found guilty of these crimes in a federal court in southern Indiana on Oct. 27.

A sentencing date for Baldwin has not been set at this time.

