Woman killed in hit-and-run on East 38th Street, detectives search for driver

IMPD/Photo Provided
IMPD hit and run detectives are looking for the driver of a white 2013-2015 Kia Optima who struck and killed a woman on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. This picture is stock photo of what the car looks like and is not the actual car detectives are looking for.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help looking for the person who struck and killed a 45-year-old woman early Sunday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a white 2013-2015 Kia Optima struck and killed the woman in the 5300 block of East 38th Street, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The driver then continued eastbound towards North Arlington Avenue.

Tnielle McNeal was killed in the incident, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Officers located McNeal around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.

The car will have damage to the front right corner of the passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror assembly, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IMPD's Hit and Run Office at 317-327-6549 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

