Woman killed in shooting on North Bolton Avenue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Bolton Avenue, near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity has not been publicly released.

IMPD has not released information about a possible suspect in the city’s 267th homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.