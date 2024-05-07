Woman responsible for the drunk driving death of IU student sentenced to 12 years

BLOOMINGTON – On September 18th 2022the life of the Stratton family was changed forever. Their 20-year-old son Nathaniel Stratton was struck while riding a scooter by then 22-year-old Madelyn Howard.

In court it was said that Howard had been drinking at a bar in Bloomington called Kilroys. While she was there, she had bottle service. Once she was done, she drove from the bar to an unknown destination. She hit Stratton after driving on the sidewalk and in the bike lane. Stratton was riding an electric scooter in the bike lane when he was hit. Howard drove away from the scene of the crash and was later apprehended at another location blocks away from where Stratton was hit.

Stratton was transferred from the scene but later died at a Bloomington hospital. Howard had a BAC of .226, nearly four times the legal limit.

During victim impact statements, family and friends of Stratton shared how he was always bringing people together, a sarcastic, competitive and a kind soul.

To share the impact of how serious the crash was, the car that Howard hit Stratton with was parked outside the justice center in Bloomington.

A large break in the window and several dents show just how hard she hit Stratton. The scooter he was riding was also next to the car. The scooter had significant damage as well. The most chilling part was that pieces of Stratton’s hair still remained on the vehicle.

Howard had several people there to support her. Her character witnesses described how she went to catholic school and was a woman of faith. It was shared how she had never been in trouble before and had never had any run ins with the law. However, the judge felt because of her high BAC the crime she committed outweighed the fact that she had never been in trouble before.

The judge sentenced Howard to 12 years with 10 to be spent in the department of corrections and two on probation. She will also lose her license for 16 years.

The Stratton family says there is no winning in this situation but they are happy with the judge’s decision. Even so, they have a message for Madelyn and the Howard family as a whole.

"It's going to be a test for the Howard family,” Brad Stratton Nate's dad said. “I am going to say to them right here that if they appeal this case, all of what Madelyn said and you guys were in there listening to her right? You listened to all those people say what a great person she was, how remorseful she is, how sorry she is for our family. All of that is mute if she appeals this case.”

The Stratton’s hope that Howard will take her sentencing and serve her time, while they try to continue to learn how to live without their family member.

"Nate's dead. He doesn't come back. We get a life sentence of grief,” Brad Stratton said. “So there is no winning in this situation. We worked hard at this because we don't want any other family to ever have to endure the pain that we have endured for this 20 months and that we will have to for the rest of our lives. We are trying to prevent anyone from drinking and driving."

Howard has 30 days to appeal. It’s unclear if she will or not. She was taken into custody once court recessed.

The Stratton’s, who live out of state, hope this is the last time they will have to come to Bloomington.