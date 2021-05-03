Woman shot and killed while her kids were inside, Anderson police say

ANDERSON — A woman was shot and killed by a man while her kids were inside the house Sunday afternoon in Anderson, according to police.

Sharmice Boyd, 33, was found around 12:50 p.m. near the front door of a home in the 1500 block of Walton Street, near Nichol Avenue and , Anderson Police Department Office Caleb McKnight said in a press release.

Officers later located the suspect, Dmicah Beard, 29, of Marion, in the 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, McKnight said. He was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, according to online court records.

According to a preliminary investigation, Beard was trying to locate a family member when he shot and killed Boyd, McKnight said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-648-6775.

