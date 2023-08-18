Woman who used tracking device to find, kill boyfriend found guilty of manslaughter

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman who found her boyfriend via tracking device and ran him over outside a north side bar in June 2022 has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Gaylyn Morris was found guilty of killing 26-year-old Andre Smith on Thursday more than a year after she allegedly tracked him down to Tilly's Pub in the 2900 block E. 82nd Street and killed him.

According to court documents, Morris tracked Smith down after believing he was with another woman.

Morris then began a dispute in the bar and was thrown out.

A short time later, Morris struck Smith in the parking lot with her car. She then backed over him and pulled forward, according to court documents. She hit him a total of three times, the affidavit alleges.

Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.