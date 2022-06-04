Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Friends reflect on the life of 26-year-old Andre Smith

Andre Smith, 26, was found underneath a vehicle when officers responded to a report of an accident near East 82nd Street and Clearwater Point, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Friends reflect on the life of 26-year old Andre Smith
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 22:14:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenya Brown is heartbroken after learning the news that her boyfriend Andre Smith was killed this Friday morning.

“He was big on respecting women," Brown said. "He would never argue with me, he was like a gentleman. He would never let me touch the door."

Brown told WRTV that she and Smith started dating exclusively a few months ago.

She said that the 26-year-old was an up-and-coming businessman and was very driven.

“I would just let him know that I’m going to make him proud," Brown said. "There are a lot of things that we talked about business-wise that we were going to do so I just want him not to worry. I’m going to do whatever we said we were going to do."

IMPD said Smith was killed after being intentionally run over by a car Friday morning.

"We believe that this was the result of some sort of domestic dispute that’s what preliminary investigation leads us to believe,” IMPD Officer William Young said.

Smith was found lying on the ground underneath a vehicle when officers responded to a report of an accident near East 82nd Street and Clearwater Point, according to IMPD.

“I hate to see things like this happen, when we know that there are other means or ways that we can resolve conflict without resulting in violence and hurting someone,” Officer Young said.

A 26-year-old woman who police have identified as a suspect was at the scene at the time and was taken into custody. She has not been formally charged.

“If you are thinking about hurting someone, you have to think about this, yeah you may hurt the victim, but you are ultimately held responsible and in turn you are going to hurt your family and yourself," Young said. "Because you are going to be held accountable which you should be."

As Brown sits in her car with a heavy heart – she said that she is going to do anything that she can to make Andre proud.

“I’m not going to let nothing stop what we had planned,” Brown said.

TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!