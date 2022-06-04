Friends reflect on the life of 26-year-old Andre Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenya Brown is heartbroken after learning the news that her boyfriend Andre Smith was killed this Friday morning.

“He was big on respecting women," Brown said. "He would never argue with me, he was like a gentleman. He would never let me touch the door."

Brown told WRTV that she and Smith started dating exclusively a few months ago.

She said that the 26-year-old was an up-and-coming businessman and was very driven.

“I would just let him know that I’m going to make him proud," Brown said. "There are a lot of things that we talked about business-wise that we were going to do so I just want him not to worry. I’m going to do whatever we said we were going to do."

IMPD said Smith was killed after being intentionally run over by a car Friday morning.

"We believe that this was the result of some sort of domestic dispute that’s what preliminary investigation leads us to believe,” IMPD Officer William Young said.

Smith was found lying on the ground underneath a vehicle when officers responded to a report of an accident near East 82nd Street and Clearwater Point, according to IMPD.

“I hate to see things like this happen, when we know that there are other means or ways that we can resolve conflict without resulting in violence and hurting someone,” Officer Young said.

A 26-year-old woman who police have identified as a suspect was at the scene at the time and was taken into custody. She has not been formally charged.

“If you are thinking about hurting someone, you have to think about this, yeah you may hurt the victim, but you are ultimately held responsible and in turn you are going to hurt your family and yourself," Young said. "Because you are going to be held accountable which you should be."

As Brown sits in her car with a heavy heart – she said that she is going to do anything that she can to make Andre proud.

“I’m not going to let nothing stop what we had planned,” Brown said.