'You need to be there for your kids:' Neighbors react after teen is arrested for Hendricks County homicide

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A 15-year-old suspect is in custody following a death investigation in Hendricks County.

According to police, Hendricks County deputies were dispatched to a residence near Eagle Crossing Drive and Memorial Knoll Drive, near Brownsburg, for a report of a vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a four-door passenger car had struck the rear of a residence.

Although the home was occupied, police said no one inside the home was injured.

WRTV

When deputies inspected the vehicle, they located a 21-year-old driver as the sole occupant with a fatal gunshot wound.

“Just be there. You are not their friend; you are their parent, and they need you to tell them what to do. They need you to guide them,” Mary Fredette said.

Fredette lives near where Tuesday’s homicide took place.

“It’s disheartening — the gun violence,” Fredette added.

WRTV

She says she is fed up with kids being involved in violent crime.

“If they are in the mindset that they can do anything they want, they are going to do anything they want. They don't understand the consequences yet,” Fredette said.

The teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility on preliminary charges of murder and dangerous possession of a firearm.