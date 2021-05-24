'You took him': Mother pleads for justice after son found dead on sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man found shot to death on a sidewalk earlier this month in Indianapolis is asking for help from the community to bring a killer to justice.

Malik Parks was found dead in the early morning hours of May 8 near East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.

His family gathered Sunday evening for a vigil near where he was found in the 7100 block of Constitution Avenue.

“I don’t want any mother to feel the pain that I am going through now," his mother, Irene Stallings, said. "There is so much death out here, and I just don’t understand why kids are just killing kids."

She said she knows someone has the information detectives need to crack this case.

"He was only 23 and you took him away from us," Stallings said. "I will never be able to see his smile, hear his laugh, do his hair anymore, do our dance together, we can't do that no more. I won't see him on his birthday, I won't ever see him walk that aisle with his wife, I will never see my grandkids because you took him away from me. You took him! So please turn yourself in, or anybody that knows anything about my son's death, please, tell it."

You can watch the vigil below.



The incident is still under investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Details about a possible motive or suspects haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.