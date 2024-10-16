Youth football coach speaks out after being shot at a game

INDIANAPOLIS — More details are emerging regarding an early October double shooting that occurred following a youth football game at Cardinal Ritter High School

“You should be able to go to a youth football game and not have to be afraid of being shot,” explained IMPD Captain Rob Rider shortly following the events on October 5.

An argument between parents and coaches following an 11-U playoff game between the Indy Firehawks and a team from D-1 Nation led to pushing and shoving as seen in a video obtained by WRTV.

Moments leading up to youth football shooting

“I tried to de-escalate it, but it was way too many parents on the field already,” explained Firehawks coach Trevon Smith.

Smith, a 10-U Firehawks coach, was there supporting the team. While trying to evacuate his children and pregnant wife, he was shot in the stomach and hip.

Watch | Two men shot after argument over youth football game at Cardinal Ritter High School

2 shot at youth football game

“My kids that I coach seeing me on the ground, like, wow, this really happened,” Smith said recalling the incident.

Smith says no one, including himself, was armed at the game.

He claims the gun was brought by someone on the D-1 Nation sideline.

D-1 Nation declined to comment on the issue at this time.

Smith says guns have no place at youth sporting events.

“There should not be a gun brought to the field at all. I know a lot of people are licensed to carry in the state of Indiana. So in your car, that's fine, but once you go inside that gate that we're going to celebrate these kids, it should not be on your hip,” Smith said.

Smith wants to see more security at youth football games to prevent incidents like this from happening again, but he sends a message to all parents and coaches regarding their involvement in youth sports.

“I think the adults should just stay on the sidelines, stay in the bleachers, and let the coaches coach and the players play."

IMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting should submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or contact the aggravated assault unit.

