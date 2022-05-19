Youth sentenced to 48 years for 2019 killing

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old man to 48 years in prison in connection with a shooting in a vacant home that ended the life of his friend in 2019.

Ron-Ricco Allen Duncan was 17 years old when he fatally shot Gerald Beamon Jr., 18, at a vacant home in the 3200 block of North Ruckle Street on the north side.

Duncan was found guilty of murder and robbery on April 19.

During a hearing Thursday, Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner sentenced Duncan to 48 years in prison, two years suspended and two years on probation.

Duncan told investigators that he had been friends with Beamon since high school and they worked together at a restaurant. Investigators found "several inconsistencies regarding the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death," according to a news release from Prosecutor Ryan Mears' office.

Duncan later told investigators that he helped set up a robbery that involved Beamon. During the commission of that robbery, Beamon was shot and killed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Beamon was last seen walking with Duncan towards the vacant apartment where Beamon was shot to death. Witnesses said they heard gunshots about 30 minutes after left.

Duncan communicated with Beamon through social media before the shooting, prosecutors said. Later, prosecutors said Duncan talked about Beamon’s death to friends on social media.

