Zionsville firefighter charged with child exploitation

ZIONSVILLE — A Zionsville firefighter is under arrested and on administrative leave after he was charged with child exploitation.

Daniel Stevens, 47, of Whitestown, was arrested Tuesday morning after police received a tip he uploaded child pornography on Twitter, according to police.

The investigation started after a Lebanon Police Department captain received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a press release from LPD.

Several agencies served search warrants Tuesday morning at a residence in Whitestown and Zionsville Fire Department Station 91, according to the release.

According to a statement from the Town of Zionsville, Stevens is an engineer with the department. He doesn't have physical or electronic access to any of the town's property or information during the investigation.

An initial hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.

You can read the full statement from the Town of Zionsville below: