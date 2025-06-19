Cultivating community: Black-owned farm introducing kids to agriculture

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of a local Black-owned farm is reconnecting to his cultural and agricultural roots. Through a summer camp, he seeks to introduce kids in the community to a way of life that they might not have had the opportunity to explore.

Kadeem Brogan and his family own Broganville, an urban farm, on Indy's far east side.

The farm encompasses a diverse array of animals, including horses, cows, ponies, donkeys, alpacas and goats.

"A lot of us have never been a part of his lifestyle, or never seen his lifestyle," Brogan said.

Farming has been an integral part of Black communities for centuries. During slavery, African Americans were the backbone of Southern agriculture, and many became tenant farmers and sharecroppers following emancipation.

Unfortunately, land ownership by Black farmers has significantly declined over the past century due to various factors, including systemic obstacles, discrimination and loss of land.

However, today, local Black farmers are trying to reconnect with their agricultural heritage.

"I didn't see this stuff as a kid, and a lot of my peers didn't know that we could achieve this type of stuff," Brogan noted.

He emphasizes the importance of sharing this culture with the community through educational initiatives at Broganville Urban Farm.

The farm gives children the chance to interact closely with animals and learn important aspects of farming, like growing fresh food.

"A lot of our kids, even grown up, don't have that opportunity to find freedom," Brogan said.

11-year-old Christopher Meriwether is part of the first-ever summer nature camp offered by the farm in partnership with the nonprofit Cafe.

"This was my first time hearing a cow moo, and I did not know sheep made sounds… It was cool, and I met a horse named Honeybun."

The farm aims to introduce children to agriculture in an urban setting.

"We built the program around the offering, exposing them to nature, the animals," said Jamarro Johnson, Deputy Director at Cafe. "And we have a nature center built out here, and just engaged and immersed fully in summer learning."

Brogan believes that imagery is vital for the community's youth.

"Our kids need to see it, to believe it," he said.

The goal is to inspire creativity and help the children envision various futures, regardless of their backgrounds.

Enrollment for the next round of the week-long nature camp at the farm opens June 23.

The camp is for fourth through eighth graders and costs $25.

Interested participants can sign up HERE.

Broganville Farm is located 11650 E 30th Street, is open to the public. Click HERE to plan a visit.