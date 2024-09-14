Dads, young men called on to help prevent maternal mortality

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier mothers are still dying at alarming rates while they're pregnant or shortly after giving birth.

An Indianapolis organization is working to make a difference and they’re asking fathers, along with young men, to be a part of the conversation.

On Saturday, the Not 1 More Project hosted its third annual Fatherhood Series at the Jewel Event Center.

WRTV

The organization focuses on preventing maternal mortality and wants to educate fathers and young men, especially in communities of color.

“The negative outcomes are that, Black women especially, die three to four times more frequently than others. Having the partners involved has been showed to make a major difference,” said Dr. Velvet Miller, the Executive director of the organization. “We invite the men to come, and we want to educate the young men about the importance of working together for a successful baby outcome.”

WRTV

17-year-old Ma’jrion Russell was a part of that conversation Saturday. Although he’s not a dad, he wants to be when he grows up.

He joined dozens of other young men in the youth organization New B.O.Y., along with other fathers in the community, to learn more Saturday.

“I learned that the most important key thing is be there, be present — presence is very important,” Russell said.

WRTV

The event not only focused on how fathers can support women and kid, but also showed other young men who might not have a father in their lives examples of what it means to be a good role model.

They honored five males with Majestic Men awards.

“Too many times we tell young men what we want them to be, we tell them what they should be, but we don’t show them,” said New B.O.Y. founder Kareem Hines, who was the keynote speaker at the event. “I think it’s mandatory they see black men operate with the strength.”

WRTV

The goal of the series is to show men they can be a part of the solution to helping make sure more mothers live to go home to their babies.

“That involves the community, sharing the message with the community and bringing men into those conversations,” added Levi Funches, an assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at IU School of Medicine.

On October 12, D.A.D.D (Dedicated, Active, and Devoted Dads) will be hosting an Infant Sleep Event for fathers.

WRTV

It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Jewel Event Center, located at 333 North Illinois Street.

There will free food, along with free sleep items for families.

No registration is needed.