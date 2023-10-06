Dan Wheldon documentary 'Lionheart' premiers at Heartland Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Waving the green flag of sorts as one of the Indy 500 great champions has his story come to the big screen.

The 32nd annual Heartland International Film Festival kicked off Thursday night with "Lionheart." The movie tells the life story of two-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon, through the eyes of his wife, Suzy, and their boys, 14-year-old Sebastian and 12-year-old Oliver.

"You know, it's really special to be in Indy and to have the movie here and Indy and so many great people and feelings," Dan's wife, Susie Wheldon said. "You know, obviously Dan loved Indy and the Indianapolis 500, so it holds a lot of special meaning for us as a family."

The film includes highlights from Dan's career, but his two boys have now taken on racing careers of their own.

"Just to be able to share those things with them is so special," Susie Wheldon said. "And I think the community of racing and motorsport is so special in that way, where they just really have uplifted us and my boys and, you know, I'm so grateful that they are able to experience these moments."

The Toby at Newfields was filled with a sold out crowd and big cheers for the film.

"I can't help but see tonight's True Dan Weldon's eyes. And I know for a fact he would love it and that all of these people are here to celebrate him and watch his story and that gives me great joy," Lionheart Director, Laura Brownson said.

The Heartland Festival continues through October 15th. Lionheart will have another screening Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit heartlandfilm.org