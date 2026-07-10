Data center moratorium proposed by Indianapolis City-County Council president

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – The Indianapolis City-County Council President plans to propose a data center moratorium on Monday.

President Maggie Lewis, a Democrat, said she plans to introduce an amendment to proposed data center zoning regulations during the Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee meeting on July 13, enacting a moratorium.

“This pause will provide the City-County Council, the administration, industry experts, and community stakeholders the opportunity to fully evaluate the long-term impacts of these developments, including infrastructure demands, utility capacity, environmental considerations, economic outcomes, and neighborhood quality of life,” Lewis said in a statement. “This is not about slowing progress. It is about exercising responsible leadership and ensuring that decisions of this magnitude are made through a thoughtful, transparent, and data-driven process.”

Metropolitan Development Commission (MDC) President John Dillon dismissed the idea of a moratorium when the MDC advanced the data center zoning ordinance, even in the face of dozens of protesters.

The zoning regulations, if approved, would set minimum standards for data center developments in Indianapolis. Critics have said the regulations, as written, are too broad and will only streamline development.

Groups like Citizens Action Coalition have called for a moratorium to allow time to draft more robust restrictions. Lewis echoed similar motivations when announcing her intent to propose the pause on developments.

“Our responsibility is to make informed decisions that serve the best interests of Indianapolis residents,” Lewis said. “Given the significant questions that remain, a deliberate review is both prudent and necessary before moving forward.”

The City-County Council unanimously approved a special resolution on May 4, requesting the MDC temporarily stop approving new data centers. But the resolution isn’t enforceable. Councilman Michael-Paul Hart, a Republican, previously told News 8 the vote was more symbolic to him rather than a real measure to slow development.

A public hearing on the data center zoning regulations is planned at 5:30pm on Monday, July 13, inside the City-County Building at 200 E Washington St in Indianapolis.