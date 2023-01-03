Federal investigation convicts seven people in Muncie government corruption investigation

MUNCIE — After taxpayers were deprived of more than $1.5 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI are talking about the results of their investigation into "systemic public corruption" by Muncie City Government Officials.

The FBI investigation began in 2015.

The following people were all convicted of federal crimes and sentenced:

Former Muncie Mayor, Dennis Tyler

Former Building Commissioner Craig Nichols

Tracy Barton, former Superintendent of Sewer Maintenance and Engineering

Debra Nicole Grigsby, former District Administrator of Muncie Sanitary District

Jess Neal, former Muncie police officer

Jeff Burke, owner, Burke Rentals 1 and McGalliard Guns & More

Rodney Barber, owner, Barber Contracting

Tony Franklin, owner, Franklin Building and Design

Court documents say between 2014-2019, the City of Muncie worked on several public works projects that were intended to benefit residents. By law, public officials were required to solicit bids and engage in a competitive bidding process.

Federal authorities say Tyler, Nichols, Barton and Grigsby, under the "corrupt influence" of Phil Nichols, engaged in bid-rigging and kickback schemes. Phil Nichols was charged and entered into an agreement to plead guilty, but died before his case was resolved.

"These violations of the public trust are a special category of wrong because if the powerful in the government can't be held accountable, the public lose faith in the government itself," Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said.

Of the eight people convicted, six were sent to federal prison. Franklin, the last person to be convicted, was sentenced Tuesday.

"The FBI is extremely grateful to those members of the public who were willing to stand up for what's right and provide information that brought these abuses of power to light. Without information from the public, this case might never have gotten off the ground," FBI Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said.

You can watch the full news conference below.