Remaining two defendants will get their own trials in feds' case involving Muncie Police

MUNCIE — The remaining two defendants will each get their own trials in the federal government’s criminal case involving the Muncie Police Department.

On December 10, a federal judge ruled Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey’s trial will be separate from former Muncie Officer Sgt. Joseph Krejsa.

Current Muncie police officer Corey Posey is charged with one count of False Report, a felony, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Posey is still receiving a salary, WRTV Investigates has learned.

Posey has been with the department since 2018 and his salary is $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

Posey’s trial date has not yet been set.

The allegations against Corey Posey stem from a 2018 incident in which Posey is accused of writing a report that implied suspect Lonnie Gannom failed to comply with commands.

Posey omitted from the report his colleague, Officer Chase Winkle, struck Gannom’s head and neck with his knee and also omitted that Winkle caused Gannom’s injuries, the indictment read.

Posey’s attorney declined to comment on the judge’s decision to give Posey his own trial.

The other remaining defendant, Sgt. Joseph Krejsa, is scheduled for a jury trial on January 13, 2023.

Krejsa is accused of knowingly falsifying two reports in relation to officer Chase Winkle’s use of force.

Krejsa retired from the department in July 2021. According to a federal indictment, he is charged with two counts of writing false reports about two alleged excessive force incidents.

Former officer Chase Winkle pleaded guilty this month to 11 felony counts including excessive force and writing false reports.

Former Muncie Police Department Officer Jeremy Gibson already pleaded guilty in May 2022 to two felony charges connected with excessive force and covering it up.

Gibson will be sentenced on February 8.

Officer Dalton Kurtz resigned from the department and pleaded guilty to writing false reports.

