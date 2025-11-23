‘Parents should never have to bury a child’: Delaware County honors Corporal Blake Reynolds

DELAWARE COUNTY — The gym inside Delta High School was silent but heavy with emotion on Saturday morning as hundreds gathered to honor Corporal Blake Reynolds — a Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty on November 12 when he was struck by a semi while helping a stranded driver on I-69 near Yorktown.

In that gym, sorrow poured out through tributes, embraces and tears. Yet intertwined with grief was a deep sense of hope, anchored by the faith Reynolds carried and shared throughout his life.

The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory

Faith filled the room with song. Emotional worship music flowed from the stage, and as voices rose, people stood with arms stretched upward, singing together. The sight of hundreds worshiping collectively in the face of loss was a vivid reminder of the spiritual foundation that shaped Reynolds’ life and service.

“Parents should never have to bury a child… but I know my son now stands before the Lord of Lords and King of Kings,” said his father, Bruce Reynolds, his voice heavy but steadfast.

"He was just the whole package."

His younger brother, Dustin Reynolds, spoke of the bond only brothers can share.

“During our younger years, Blake had it all. He was tall, he was handsome, he was athletic, he was funny. He was just the whole package. Me, being the chubbier, shorter, not nearly as athletic younger brother, I was always jealous of him for that. I legitimately just wanted to be him,” he said.

Dustin told stories that drew laughter from the crowd — cruising Indiana country roads with music blaring, and sharing late-night calls while Blake worked overnight shifts.

“He did the right thing simply because it’s the right thing. Because of Jesus, I will see my brother again someday. I can’t wait to be cruising with you again, windows down and rock music blaring. But until that day, I’m gonna keep living every day serving Jesus and others — just like he did,” Dustin said.

WRTV

Then his voice cracked as he spoke of the pride and love he carried for his brother.

“I know, I know he knew it, and I know he knows it now… but I wish I could tell him one more time how proud I am of him. And that all these years later, I still want to be him,” he said.

“To my broski… I love you so much. I miss you. I can’t wait to be cruising with you again, windows down and rock music blaring,” Dustin added.

A calling, not just a job

Pastor Brian White, of Harvest Church in Carmel, where Blake and his wife, Allison, worshiped, reminded the crowd of who Reynolds was at his core.

“He was hardwired to protect and to serve, and he did this with courage, compassion, and a heart for people,” White said.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner remembered Reynolds’ determination from the very beginning.

“As a sheriff, Blake was everything that you would want an applicant to be. He was smart. He was driven. He had a passion for the job. He was an instant hire for us,” he said.

Sgt. Josh Maxwell mixed humor with respect — recalling how Reynolds once showed up to his son's birthday party dressed as Batman.

"This man was instrumental in winning me the coveted Dad of the Year award. and for that, I’m thankful for Blake," Maxwell said.

“He always did what he thought was right. He was high speed, and sometimes I had to remind him that it was okay to slow down every once in a while. The enthusiasm he showed was immeasurable. His excitement for this career especially showed anytime a hot call was dispatched," Maxwell said. "Blake, you are special, and you are loved."

Faith as the Foundation

Family shared that faith was an integral part of Blake Reynolds' life. His father said that faith is what gives his family peace during this difficult time.

“My son finished the race well, and I couldn’t be prouder. Please give your life over to Jesus Christ. I want you to have that peace that surpasses all understanding,” he said.

WRTV

Blake’s wife, Allison Reynolds, stood before the crowd with poise despite her grief.

“You have wrapped your arms around our family like only the body of Christ can. Your presence here is a powerful reminder that we do not walk alone. You are Blake’s brothers and sisters in service, and today you are our family too,” she said.

She shared the heart behind her husband’s badge, saying, “He wore the badge because God wired his heart to protect and serve. He was proud to serve Delaware County. Proud to wear that uniform beside his brothers and sisters, and proud to bring light into the dark corners of the night shift.”

In an emotional moment, Allison offered public forgiveness to the man accused in the crash.

“I forgive the man that caused this, not because it’s easy, but because I have been forgiven of so much more. My prayer is that you would come to know the same saving grace that changed me and changed Blake,” she said.

As she neared the end of her tribute, Allison recalled the nightly phone calls she and Blake shared. Their familiar routine was unchanged, even in the last night before the crash.

“Blake and I would share some of the same little phrases every time we got off the phone, particularly when he was at work in the evenings,” she said.

“Including late Tuesday night, just before the incident. I would start — ‘Stay safe,’ I would say — to which he would reply, ‘Always.’ Next came ‘I love you,’ — which was given back. And finally, we would always say to each other, ‘I’ll see you in the morning.’”

WRTV

Then she spoke directly to her husband.

“My dear husband, Blake, I know you are safe now. I know how fiercely you loved me, and I love you. Though I won't see you again on an earthly morning, I will see you again in that heavenly, eternal morning. I love you.”

A community's farewell

After the ceremony, a long procession escorted Reynolds to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for his final 10-42 call, marking him off duty for the last time.

Over the radio, dispatch honored his service and sacrifice:

“On November 12, 2025, Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds answered his final call. While assisting a motorist on Interstate 69, Corporal Reynolds was struck by a passing vehicle. Scripture says, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, but a man lay down his life for his friends.’ Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds, 1818, is 10-42 for the final time. He has gone home to be with the Lord.”

From there, the hearse traveled under the garrison flag where community members lined the streets, holding American flags and taking part in one last salute.

WRTV

“I’m very proud to hold the American flag today. First chance I’ve ever had to hold one like this. He was very young, just married. Very special man,” said community member Deborah Kent.

“He actually gave me a sticker one day as a detective on scene; it meant a lot. I just want other people to know that Blake was a good guy,” said 15-year-old Philip Radburn, who met Reynolds through a school program.

“He sacrificed his life. He was doing what he gave an oath to do. We need to love on one another,” said Ella Pickett, another community member.

WRTV

Final honors

At the gravesite, the sound of bagpipes broke the still air. Officers presented a folded American flag in salute to the fallen deputy. The riderless horse walked past slowly, a symbol of a final watch.

WRTV

Then, Pastor White spoke to the gathered mourners about the pain of death, the reality of grief, and the hope found in scripture.

“It’s a reminder of the pain of death. It’s an ever-present reminder this world is much bigger than we are,” he said, reading Psalm 91:1-2: "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust."

And then, one last gesture — white carnations, laid gently atop Reynolds’ casket.

Sorrow and hope

The grief in Delaware County runs deep.

The loss of Corporal Blake Reynolds was felt by the people he worked alongside, the community he served, and the family who loved him beyond measure.

But through the words shared Saturday — and the foundation of faith they rested on — there was also hope.

Hope in reunion. Hope in the salvation Reynolds professed. Hope that his legacy of compassion and service will endure.