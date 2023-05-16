Delinquency petition filed for Noblesville school shooter for punching DOC employee in breast

MADISON COUNTY — A Delinquency Petition has been filed against the convicted Noblesville West Middle School shooter, after he allegedly assaulted a female counselor at a juvenile detention facility.

The shooter was scheduled to be released in April, but new court documents detail the incident that lead to a judge's order for the shooter to remain in detention.

Court documents show on Monday, April 17, the Hamilton County Prosecutors office requested Indiana State Police investigate a battery at the Indiana Department of Corrections Juvenile Center in Pendleton in March.

Documents show on March 20, the convicted school shooter allegedly assaulted a female counselor at the correctional facility by fist-bumping her twice in the breast.

The boy was 13 years old when he walked into Noblesville West Middle School and opened fire in a classroom, wounding teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler in May 2018. He was scheduled to be released when he turned 18.

Court documents show the woman that was reportedly punched by the convicted shooter is assigned to about 24 students in the E Block of the facility. Her duties include facilitating communication between parents and students. She told investigators she often allows students to schedule meetings or drop-in if she's not busy.

On the day she was reportedly punched, she told police the convicted shooter tried to interrupt a meeting with another student, but she told him she did not have time to meet with both boys and requested they both leave the office.

The woman told investigators, he then "punched her twice in the breast" while simultaneously saying "I punched your boob."

The counselor described the punch to police as a "fist bump" and indicated it was "not a very hard" punch. She believed another student saw the punch and began to laugh.

She said other coworkers advised her to write a formal report.

Witnesses of the incident also told investigators they heard the teen joking about the incident, explicitly to other students.

Court documents show the convicted shooter told investigators that he accidentally touched the counselor's breast and he denied making statements to other students about the incident.

The teen was charged a Level 6 felony for battery of a public official.

On April 19, a judge was asked to reconsider the shooter's schedule release date.

The judge granted a continuance in the case and ordered the boy to remain in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention.

He has an initial hearing for his delinquency petition scheduled for May 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.