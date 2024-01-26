Watch Now
Devour Indy seeks to help small businesses during a crucial time

The bi-annual event comes as small business face their slowest month of the year.
WRTV's Griffin Gonzalez shows us how Devour Indy is helping increase business at area restaurants.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 21:48:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy restaurants are busy, and that’s rare for January.

Devour Indy’s Winterfest is back, and its impact is being felt as over 100 restaurants in the greater Indianapolis area offer special menus and discounts to enhance the dining experience from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4.

The initiative comes at a crucial time as Jan. is widely known as one of the slowest months of the year for the restaurant business.

“These winter months are completely different,” Madison Yoder, Gallery Bistro & Bar’s Assistant General Manager, said. "After the holidays, we slow down a lot."

Devour Indy has a bigger impact than many realize.

According to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, over 300,000 Hoosiers worked in the food service industry in 2022. That number is expected to grow by nearly 8% in 2030.

“[Devour Indy is not] only fantastic for the owners of the shop, but the employees too,” Yoder said. “It’s such a unique experience to come to a place like the gallery. From the ambiance to the menu and service.”

For more information on Devour Indy, click here.

