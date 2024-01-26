Devour Indy seeks to help small businesses during a crucial time

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy restaurants are busy, and that’s rare for January.

Devour Indy’s Winterfest is back, and its impact is being felt as over 100 restaurants in the greater Indianapolis area offer special menus and discounts to enhance the dining experience from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4.

WRTV Gallery Bistro & Bar preps pastries

The initiative comes at a crucial time as Jan. is widely known as one of the slowest months of the year for the restaurant business.

“These winter months are completely different,” Madison Yoder, Gallery Bistro & Bar’s Assistant General Manager, said. "After the holidays, we slow down a lot."

wrtv Gallery Bistro & Bar Signage

Devour Indy has a bigger impact than many realize.

According to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, over 300,000 Hoosiers worked in the food service industry in 2022. That number is expected to grow by nearly 8% in 2030.

“[Devour Indy is not] only fantastic for the owners of the shop, but the employees too,” Yoder said. “It’s such a unique experience to come to a place like the gallery. From the ambiance to the menu and service.”

WRTV Inside the Gallery Bistro & Bar

For more information on Devour Indy, click here.